50 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk, Siversk and Kupiansk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 50 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, the areas of Bleshnia and Mkhy in the Chernihiv region; Stepok in the Sumy region and Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region were affected by enemy artillery shelling from the territory of Russia. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with FFARs (free-flight aerial rockets) near Halahanivka.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction today, Russian occupants twice tried to storm the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Kozacha Lopan, our defenders repelled one Russian attack, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units seven times in the vicinity of Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka, two firefights are currently ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoliubivka, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Kolodiazi and Torske. Two battles are currently underway.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the areas of Siversk and Verkhnokamianske, six attacks have already been repelled, and two battles are underway.

Read more: AFU General Staff: 54 combat engagements took place on frontline, enemy focusing most attacks on Pokrovsk direction

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky, and another firefight is still ongoing. The enemy launched a GAB (guided aerial bomb) strike on Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, where the Defense Forces repelled four attacks by Russian units. Kleban-Byk and Katerynivka came under air strikes.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has made 12 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Dachne and Ulakly. Defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled eight attacks so far. The enemy's losses are being clarified. The fighting continues.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks by the occupation army near Kostiantynopil today, and another firefight is ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes near Komar, Rozlyv, Burlatske and Bahatyr.

Read more: Precision strike was carried out on enemy command center in Kursk region, resulting in significant losses among enemy personnel - General Staff

The situation in other directions

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole and Novopil.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invaders, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, the enemy fired 202 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations at the Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions.