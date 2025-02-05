Occupiers created another bridgehead on right bank of Oskil River - DeepState

Russian invaders are advancing in the area of Topoli, Kharkiv region. The enemy has formed another small bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River.

This was written by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"There have been repeated attempts by the enemy to cross the water barrier in the area, and they began around mid-January, and the area was probed at the beginning of last month," the report says.

According to preliminary information, the invaders succeeded in the village, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed back the enemy. DeepState notes that after some time, the occupiers made a new attempt, but in a different place. As a result, by forcing the river, they managed to take up positions on a shoal hill south of the village of Topoli.

"The ruscists also tried to establish a bridgehead between Kamianka and Topoli, but to no avail. They did not manage to gain a foothold there and build on their success, so this remains a warning sign for future attempts that the enemy may make. Currently, stabilization measures are underway, and we very much hope that this area will not turn into another larger foothold, as happened to the south in the area of Dvorichna and Novomlynsk," DeepState writes.