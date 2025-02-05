Record losses of Russian Federation: more than 48 thousand military killed in January - British intelligence

British intelligence has reported that January 2025 was the second worst month for Russia in terms of personnel losses after December 2024.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense dated February 5, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

British intelligence, citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, notes that Russian troops lost an average of 1556 people a day. This is only slightly less than in December 2024, when the average daily loss was 1,570 people. In January, the Russian army reported 48,240 killed and wounded, almost equal to the December figures.

British intelligence has reported that January 2025 was the second worst month for Russia in terms of personnel losses after December 2024.

In total, in the first month of 2025, Russia's personnel losses exceeded 50,000. Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the number of dead and wounded in the Russian army, according to the Armed Forces, has already exceeded 837,000.

"Average Russian casualties in February 2025 are likely to continue to be over 1,000 per day, reflecting the high rate of operations and offensives by the Russian Federation," British intelligence predicts.

