Ukrainian paratroopers capture 21 Russian servicemen in Kursk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian paratroopers and adjacent units captured 21 Russian army servicemen in the Kursk region.

This was reported by the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.

"They chose the right path by surrendering to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Instead of taking part in senseless meat assaults without proper training and support. We call on all the soldiers of the Russian army - do not fulfil the fantasies of your dictator, surrender," the post reads.

See also Censor.NET: First he shot himself in the arm, then he was punished by the Russian command and spent a month in a pit - stories of prisoners. VIDEO

It is noted that the Russian prisoners were provided with timely medical care.

According to the paratroopers, among the prisoners are Russian occupiers from different regions of Russia, as well as from Buryatia. A resident of Zaporizhzhia region, born in 2003, is also among the captured.