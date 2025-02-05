Zelenskyy awards orders to another 99 servicemen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded 99 Ukrainian servicemen for their courage and dedication in protecting Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding decree No. 62/2025 was published on the website of the head of state.

As stated in the document, the awarding took place "for personal courage displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for selfless performance of military duty."

The defenders received high state awards, including the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Order, the Order of Courage, the Order of Princess Olha, and the medals For Military Service to Ukraine and For Saved Life.

