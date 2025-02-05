Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even though he is "not legitimate".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

The Kremlin believes that the interest in negotiations "should come from Kyiv" in the first place.

"Zelenskyy is not the legitimate president of Ukraine, despite this, Russia is ready to negotiate with him," the Kremlin dictator's spokesman said.

Peskov called Zelenskyy's words about his readiness to negotiate with Russia empty.

As a reminder, the day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to sit down with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if it was the only option to reach a peace agreement.

