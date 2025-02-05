Umierov to participate in the Ramstein Group meeting on February 12 in Brussels

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umierov will participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format on February 12 in Brussels.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yes, the meeting of the Ramstein Group will be held on February 12 under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom. Umerov is expected to participate," the alliance said.

It is known that the Ramstein group was previously led by the US Department of Defense. However, given the changes in the US administration, it is unclear what role the new US Secretary of Defense, Peter Hagesse, will play in the group's future meetings.

Reportedly, the Ramstein meeting will take place on the eve of an important meeting of NATO defense ministers scheduled for February 13, where further steps will be taken to strengthen the alliance's defense capabilities and support Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Earlier it was reported that the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format will take place on Wednesday, February 12. This time, it will be chaired not by the United States but by the United Kingdom.