22,000 children live in Donetsk region, 133 in forced evacuation zone – RMA

About 302 thousand civilians remain in the free territory of the Donetsk region, including 22,614 children.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration reports that the forced evacuation of families with children continues in 19 settlements. At the same time, according to Yuliia Ryzhakova, the acting head of the service for children, 133 minors remain there.

"Over the past week, we managed to evacuate 30 children. Six children were evacuated from Komar community, 17 children from Kryvorizhzhia community. In Kostiantynivka community, we continue to identify children and persuade their parents to evacuate. Over the past week, 7 such children were evacuated," the official said.

At the same time, according to the RMA, about 43 thousand people, including 216 children, still live in the 17 communities declared the area of active hostilities.

Read more: Forced evacuation of families with children has been implemented in 12 settlements in Pokrovsk district

According to Dmytro Pozharskyi, head of the social services division of the Department of Social Protection, most people who agree to evacuate want to settle closer to Donetsk region. Over the past week, 11 residents of Donetsk region have been evacuated and resettled in Poltava region, and three people have moved to Vinnytsia region.

The day before, the regional authorities expanded the mandatory evacuation of families with children from Donetsk region by adding 12 settlements of the Shakhove community to the list.

The settlements of Donetsk region are subjected to Russian shelling almost every day, and the regional authorities regularly call on local residents to evacuate to safer regions.