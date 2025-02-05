Putin will try to drag Belarus into war against Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to deploy troops in Belarus to draw Minsk into a war against Ukraine.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists on Wednesday.

"You will see, in the spring, summer or fall, he will deploy forces on the territory of Belarus... I don't know if there will be an invasion, but in any case, he will drag Belarus into the war in this way. Although, in my opinion, after they attacked Ukraine with missiles, they were already in this war. But their people are not. Their army is not. Not yet. But Putin really wants this," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Putin will also think about how to provoke other countries, such as Poland or the Baltic states.

"Maybe Poland will be next, or the Baltic countries. And this is not just, you know, some rhetoric... Many Europeans, maybe the United States, will say that this is intimidation of Poland, Lithuania and other Baltic partners," the president added.

Earlier, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly been "ordered" to drag Belarus into the war.

As a reminder, on February 3, 2025, the Armed Forces of Belarus began a combat readiness test.