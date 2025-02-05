Russian troops attacked Odesa region with missile, one person was killed
On February 5, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with a missile, killing a man.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.
"A man was killed in Odesa district as a result of a Russian missile attack on an unfinished residential building, and another man is in serious condition in the hospital. Both of them happened to be passing near the house," Kiper said.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
