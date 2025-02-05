ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11520 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 094 1

Russian troops attacked Odesa region with missile, one person was killed

Consequences of the Russian missile attack on Odesa region on February 5

On February 5, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with a missile, killing a man.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"A man was killed in Odesa district as a result of a Russian missile attack on an unfinished residential building, and another man is in serious condition in the hospital. Both of them happened to be passing near the house," Kiper said.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

Read more: Russians kill another person in Kherson region

Author: 

Odeska region (665) rocket (1606) victims (997) war in Ukraine (2952)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 