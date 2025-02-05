Trump administration prepares to unveil plan to end Russia’s war against Ukraine next week - Bloomberg

The US allies expect the Trump administration to unveil a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference on 14-16 February.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources, Censor.NET informs.

According to the agency's sources, the plan is to be presented by Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, who will be attending the Munich conference.

At the same time, Bloomberg's interlocutors declined to say how detailed they believe the discussions will be or in what format they will take place.

Read more: Trump’s team is ’split’ on how to end war in Ukraine - media

The proposal will be presented at a conference on 14-16 February, a week before the war with Russia reaches the three-year mark. Kellogg's statements in recent weeks have hinted at a plan to seek what Trump's allies have called "peace through strength," Bloomberg writes.

It is noted that the plan may include a potential freezing of the conflict and an uncertain status of the territory occupied by Russia, as well as providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent Russia from attacking again.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg said he would take part in the Munich Security Conference 2025 to discuss the future of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Dates of Kellogg’s team’s visit to Ukraine are being agreed upon