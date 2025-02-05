Trump’s team is ’split’ on how to end war in Ukraine - media

Advisers to US President Donald Trump and US officials are divided on what kind of pressure should be applied to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

NBC News reports this with reference to former American and Ukrainian officials, as well as a source close to the Ukrainian government.

It is noted that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and US Special Representative for the War in Ukraine Keith Kellogg want to use the United States' influence on Russia to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to step back.

Other officials want to cut the aid provided to Ukraine by the previous US administration. This, they say, will lead to a "quick end to the conflict."

This idea has been criticized in general, as it effectively means disarming Ukraine and capitulating to Russia.

At the same time, Kellogg denied to reporters that there was a "split" in the Trump administration, saying that it was "acting in concert."

"The president will use all the levers of American power if necessary to end the bloodshed of the last three years," he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States was conducting "very constructive negotiations on Ukraine."