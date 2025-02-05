Ukraine can provide its gas storage facilities for storing gas from USA, - Sybiha

Ukraine has powerful underground gas storage facilities and can provide its gas storage facilities for storing American gas. This will strengthen Europe's energy security.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this at a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kyiv, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Our range of common interests and mutually beneficial cooperation is not limited only to these strategic resources. For example, there is a huge potential in the purchase of LNG gas from the USA, especially after the termination of the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine," he said.

According to him, there are also "common points for mutually beneficial cooperation", strengthening Europe's energy security.

"Because this gas will be enough if it is pumped into our storages to play the role of a guarantor of energy security in Europe," Sybiha emphasized.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs talked about common interests and opportunities for American business, in particular, in the restoration of Ukraine.

"This will be one of the largest projects of this century and, accordingly, one of the largest opportunities for our allies. There are also definitely frozen assets, there is also a field of interest for their use, including for the purchase of weapons for the needs of Ukraine," Sybiha summarized.