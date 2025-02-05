Zelenskyy and British Foreign Secretary Lammy discuss implementation of century-old agreement between countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's telegram channel.

The interlocutors discussed the implementation of the centennial agreement recently signed by Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Particular attention was paid, in particular, to coordination with partners, security guarantees, strengthening sanctions against Russia, in particular its oil industry and defense industry, and the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

"We appreciate the UK's financial assistance for the development of Ukrainian defense production. This is very important for strengthening our country's position on the path to a just and lasting peace," Zelenskyy said.

