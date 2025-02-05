Russians dropped GABs on Synelnykove district, there are casualties - RMA

On the evening of February 5, Russian troops attacked the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with GABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The enemy hit the Novopavlivka community in the Synelnykove district with GABs. The buildings were destroyed. There was a fire. Preliminary, there are victims," he wrote.

Details are being clarified.

Read more: Russian strike on Izium on February 4: number of casualties increased to 6