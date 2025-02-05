ENG
Russians shelled Sumy region 29 times during day

Enemy shelling of Sumy region

On February 5, Russians fired 29 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 47 explosions were recorded.

This is reported by the press service of the Sumy RMA, Censor.NET reports.

The following areas were shelled, in particular

  • Shostka community: a UAV attack took place (1 explosion).
  • Krasnopillia community: FPV drones attacked (4 explosions), mortar shelling (1 explosion).
  • Esman community: the enemy attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).
  • Bilopillia community: Russians dropped explosive devices from a UAV (2 explosions).
  • Svesa community: an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion).
  • Yunakivka community: the enemy attacked with artillery (11 explosions) and GABs (6 explosions).
  • Seredyna-Buda community: Russians attacked with artillery (5 explosions).
  • Velyka Pysarivka community: an attack by FPV drones (4 explosions), artillery shelling (3 explosions), mortar shelling (5 explosions) were recorded.
  • Myropillia community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (2 explosions).
  • Khotyn community: an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Read more: Occupiers are "hunting" civilians and emergency vehicles with drones in Sumy region - RMA

