Russian UAV hits Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv

On the evening of 5 February, Russians attacked Kharkiv with a drone.

This was announced by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russian troops attacked one of the largest Kharkiv markets in the Kyivskyi district of the city, near the transport infrastructure.

"There is a fire in the trade pavilions. There is no information about casualties at the moment," Terekhov added.

