At night, "Shaheds" attacked Kharkiv: fire broke out in administrative building and petrol station was damaged

On the night of 5 February 2025, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with "Shaheds".

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the "Shahed" struck the central part of the city.

"The enemy struck an administrative building located in the Saltivskyi district. There is a fire at the site of the hit. The windows of the multi-storey building opposite are smashed. The petrol station is damaged. There is no information about the victims at the moment.

All relevant services are working at the scene," said the mayor.

He also reported a second arrival after 3 a.m., but there is no information on its consequences.

"Another arrival is in Osnoviansk district. There is a fire at the site of the hit," Terekhov said.