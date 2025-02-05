Russian UAVs spotted in several regions of Ukraine - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of February 4, enemy troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The movement of attack UAVs

"Shaheds" in Kharkiv region near Derhachi heading east.

"Shaheds" in Poltava region heading south.

"Shaheds" in the north of the Sumy region heading to Kharkiv region.

Update

"Shaheds" in Kharkiv region near the border of Poltava region heading for Karlivka.

"Shaheds" in Poltava region heading for Poltava.

"Shaheds" in the west of Sumy region, heading towards Chernihiv region. In the south of Sumy region, heading towards Poltava region.

"Shaheds" in the north of Chernihiv region, heading towards Sosnytsia.

"Shaheds" in the Kirovohrad region heading for Kamianets.

Update as of 00:20 a.m.

"Shaheds" in the south of Kherson region are heading north.

"Shaheds" in the south of Sumy region heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in the north of Sumy region heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in the centre of Kyiv region heading towards the capital. In the north, heading for Zhytomyr region.

"Shaheds" in the centre of Chernihiv region, heading south-east.

"Shaheds" in the west of Poltava region heading towards Cherkasy region.

"Shaheds" in the north of Cherkasy region heading west.

Update as of 00:40 a.m.

UAV in Kherson region heading towards Mykolaiv region.

In Mykolaiv region, heading for Kirovohrad region.

UAV in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Heading towards Dnipro.

Zhytomyr region - threat of attack UAVs.

Vinnytsia region - threat of attack UAVs.

