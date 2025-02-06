ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 845,310 people (+1240 per day), 9,965 tanks, 22,753 artillery systems, and 20,737 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 845,310 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 6.02.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 845310 (+1240) people,

tanks - 9965 (+18) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 20737 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 22753 (+46) units,

MLRS - 1271 (+2) units,

air defence systems - 1055 (+2) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 24185 (+83),

cruise missiles - 3054 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 36211 (+133) units,

special equipment - 3737 (+2)

