National Guard soldiers eliminated four Russian stormtroopers in just 13 minutes. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 13th operational brigade "Charter" of the National Guard eliminated Russian stormtroopers with drones.

A group of four enemy infantrymen went on the offensive. Our soldiers killed them all in 13 minutes, Censor.NET reports.

