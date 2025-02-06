Explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia. Russians attacked city with GAB

On the morning of 6 February, explosions were heard near the city of Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Residents of one of the city's districts heard an explosion. Emergency services were sent to investigate. No preliminary information about the victims has been received," he said in a statement.

The Air Force reported the launch of guided aerial bombs (GABs) by enemy tactical aircraft in Zaporizhzhia region. At 06:69 a.m., they reported the movement of enemy GABs in the direction of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

