Soldiers of 109th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade burned down Russian "Zoopark-1" radar using drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 109th Mountain Assault Battalion destroyed a Russian radar station 1L219M "Zoopark-1".
The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
A certain number of FPV drones had to be used to destroy the enemy radar.
"This hostile system was a serious threat to our troops, as it allowed the enemy to detect and locate our artillery," the military said.
