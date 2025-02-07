Soldiers of 109th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade burned down Russian "Zoopark-1" radar using drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 109th Mountain Assault Battalion destroyed a Russian radar station 1L219M "Zoopark-1".

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

A certain number of FPV drones had to be used to destroy the enemy radar.

"This hostile system was a serious threat to our troops, as it allowed the enemy to detect and locate our artillery," the military said.

