2 794 5

Soldiers of 109th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade burned down Russian "Zoopark-1" radar using drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 109th Mountain Assault Battalion destroyed a Russian radar station 1L219M "Zoopark-1".

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

A certain number of FPV drones had to be used to destroy the enemy radar.

"This hostile system was a serious threat to our troops, as it allowed the enemy to detect and locate our artillery," the military said.

10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (73) drones (2478) war in Ukraine (2952)
