Aerial reconnaissance men captured enemy UAV using drone, hook, and rope. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 28th Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign stole an enemy drone.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters captured the UAV by attaching a hook and rope to their drone.

"The aerial reconnaissance men of the Kurt & Company unit of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade made a mockery of the enemy by stealing a Mavic from the occupiers. One cable, cold calculation, jewellery work - and the enemy drone goes over to the side of Light," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

