Occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 400 times yesterday, damaging apartments, houses and cars

Consequences of shelling on 6 February

During the day, 6 February, Russian invaders struck 339 times at 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy carried out 2 air strikes on Huliaipole. Also:

  • 157 UAVs of various modifications attacked Znachkove, Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhanske, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.
  • 7 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.
  • 173 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhivske, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.

"We have received 14 reports of damage to apartments, private houses and cars. No civilians were injured," added Fedorov.

