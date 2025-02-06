Sumy region suffered more than 130 attacks during day, houses damaged

On February 6, Russians fired 136 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 285 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The following areas were shelled, in particular

Krasnopillia community: FPV drones attacked (9 explosions), explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (17 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: the enemy attacked with mortars (15 explosions), artillery (8 explosions), FPV drones (6 explosions), conducted aerial shelling from a helicopter (12 explosions) and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (4 explosions).

Yunakivka community: rocket attack (1 explosion), FPV drone attack (2 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions), mortar shelling (5 explosions), UAV explosive device drop (2 explosions), tank shelling (12 explosions), and launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (3 explosions). Private houses were damaged as a result of the strike.

Khotyn community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (1 explosion), artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Bilopillia community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (8 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: Russians dropped explosive devices from a UAV (20 explosions), fired mortars (24 explosions), artillery (29 explosions), MLRS (18 explosions), and FPV drones (4 explosions). The shelling damaged 7 private houses.

Nova Sloboda community: FPV drones were used (4 explosions).

Esman community: 20 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. Explosive devices were also dropped from a UAV (5 explosions).

Putivl community: mortar shelling (1 explosion), FPV drone attack (2 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (2 explosions), mortar shelling (5 explosions).

Myropillia community: 15 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. Also, explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (4 explosions), and an FPV drone strike (5 explosions).

Okhtyrka community: 4 households were damaged as a result of a UAV falling down (1 explosion).

