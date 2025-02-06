Russians reduce number of attacks in north of Ukraine - "Siversk" OTG

In the area of responsibility of the Siversk OTG, a decrease in the number of Russian troops in the north is recorded, but the threat from drones and sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) remains.

This was reported on TV by the spokesman for the Siversk operational and tactical group of troops Vadym Mysnyk, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding the shelling of the border, for the second day in a row we have seen a significant decrease in numbers. The weapons the enemy is constantly using are mostly drops from unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as FPV drones of various systems, and artillery - mortars or cannon artillery of various calibers," noted Mysnyk.

However, despite the decrease in shelling, over the past day, Russians used free-flight aerial rockets from helicopters and guided aerial bombs from airplanes. The shelling has an undulating dynamics: after several days of increasing intensity, it decreases.

The spokesman also noted that enemy drones such as Shahed and Geranium continue to penetrate deep into the territory of Ukraine from Kursk and Bryansk regions, while the occupiers are improving their drones.

As noted, the threat from SRGs remains, but the Defense Forces have enough technical means and anti-sabotage reserves to detect and destroy the enemy in a timely manner.

"We have enough technical means and anti-sabotage reserves to detect, repel and eliminate the enemy in a timely manner. We do not allow them to act actively," noted Mysnyk.

