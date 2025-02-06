Russia launched 77 UAVs over Ukraine. 56 targets shot down, 18 lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of February 6, 2025, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 77 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The launches were recorded from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Shatalovo. The occupants also fired two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region.

"As of 09.00 a.m., 56 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.



18 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," they said.

Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

