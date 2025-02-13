Ukraine and Europe should be involved in any negotiations. Ukraine must be provided with strong security guarantees - statement of the "Weimar+" summit

Participants in the "Weimar+" summit in Paris said they were ready to strengthen support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

‘We share the goal of further supporting Ukraine until a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace is achieved. A peace that guarantees the interests of Ukraine and its European allies. We look forward to discussing the way forward with our American allies. Our common goals should be to ensure a position of strength for Ukraine. Ukraine and Europe should be involved in any negotiations. Ukraine must be provided with strong security guarantees. A just and sustainable peace in Ukraine is a prerequisite for strong Euro-Atlantic security. We recall that the security of the European continent is our shared responsibility. That is why we are working together to strengthen our collective defence capabilities,’ the statement reads.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha took part in multilateral security talks with his counterparts from France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, the UK, the EU's foreign policy chief and the European Commissioner for Defence, dedicated to the long-term security of Ukraine and the rest of Europe.

‘Ukraine has had too many bad deals in the past. Budapest in 1994. Bucharest in 2008. Minsk in 2015. The conclusion is simple: no security arrangement at the expense of Ukraine or its security will bring lasting security to the Euro-Atlantic community. With this negative experience behind us, we want instead a good deal that will bring sustainable security and a truly just peace. This can only be achieved from a position of strength,’ the Foreign Minister said after the meetings.

