Russians continue to actively attack in Pokrovsk direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 34 enemy assaults in past 24 hours - General Staff. MAP

Over the last day, 116 combat engagements were registered. The enemy attacked in 7 directions and in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday, the enemy launched two missiles and 88 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using seven missiles and dropping 128 drones. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand eight hundred attacks, including 137 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,038 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Tymofiivka, Kharkiv region; Novopil, Dolyna, Donetsk region; Kamianske, Piatikhatky, Zaporizhzhia region.

Combat actions in the East

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novooosynove, Pishchane, Lozova, and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked nine times in the Liman sector. He tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Novoliubivka, Yampolivka, and Kolodyazi.

Four enemy assaults were repelled by our defenders in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske in the Siversk sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven firefights were registered in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Vasiukivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 34 aggressor attacks in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Oleksandrivka, Dachne, Zelene Pole, Ulakly and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 17 times near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske and Rivne.

From the Huliaipil direction, the enemy attacked Kamianske with aircraft.

The situation in the south and north

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

In the Kharkiv and Prydniprovske sectors, the enemy did not conduct any active operations.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy carried out 527 artillery attacks launched 19 air strikes, using 28 air defense systems.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five UAV control points, an air defense facility, an area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, and two radar stations of the Russian invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1250 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 17 tanks, 23 armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, 2 multiple launch rocket systems, 2 air defense systems, 153 operational and tactical UAVs, 6 missiles, 168 vehicles, and 2 units of special equipment.