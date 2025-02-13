I am getting to know situation, studying composition of forces and means. In front of me are tired but invincible warriors - Naiev

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev has arrived at the place of combat operations.

According to Censor.NET, he reported this on his Telegram.

"I am getting up to speed, studying the composition of forces and means. I see tired but unbreakable warriors in front of me. Each one of them is a story of courage, pain, and defiance.

We defend ourselves not only with weapons but also with the strength of our spirit. We hold the line because those we love are behind us. We know what we are fighting for.

Ukraine will win. And we will do everything in our power to do so," he said in the post.

To recap, Naiev was appointed commander of the Velyka Novosilka tactical group. Before that, the lieutenant general spoke in an interview about the government's preparations for the defense of Ukraine on the eve of the Russian invasion in 2022.

