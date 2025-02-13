Day in Kherson region: one person killed and nine wounded, child was among victims. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian invaders have been attacking the social infrastructure of Kherson region; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, they damaged 2 high-rise buildings and 12 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a warehouse and private cars.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police

"One person was killed and eight others were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression," said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA.

In Stanislav, a 74-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were injured when a Russian drone struck a residential building. They sustained blast injuries and contusions.

Occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV on a residential area in Sofiivka. A 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were hit, both with shrapnel wounds to their limbs. A private house was also damaged.

In de-occupied Vesele, Kakhovka district, two men aged 42 and 43 were injured in an enemy drone attack.

Artillery fire damaged two private houses in Sadove and Shyroka Balka.

In Komyshany, the occupiers dropped on a civilian car from a drone. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The village also suffered from artillery shelling, and three private houses were damaged.

The Russian army fired artillery at the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. One of the shells hit a private house, killing a 69-year-old woman. Her body was recovered from the rubble. At least five private houses were damaged in the epicentre of the strikes. A warehouse in the "Shumenskyi" neighbourhood was also damaged.

Later, the Russians attacked a civilian car with a UAV. A 24-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosive drop. He suffered a head injury, contusion and a shrapnel wound to his arm.

An apartment building and an administrative building were damaged in the central part of the city as a result of artillery shelling.

The Russian military attacked an apartment building in Dniprovskyi district with an FPV drone, damaging apartments.

At dawn today, Russians shelled the "Tavriiskyi" neighbourhood with artillery. Two people were injured when a shell hit an apartment building. A 48-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were diagnosed with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, contusions and cut wounds. The apartments were heavily damaged.

Read more: Woman who suffered from morning drone attack in Kherson dies - RMA











