Pre-trial restraint is imposed on Head of SSU Anti-Terrorist Headquarters Koziura

A hearing has begun in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court to choose a measure of restraint against the head of the SSU Anti-Terrorist Headquarters, Dmytro Kozyura, who was detained the day before for spying for the Russian Federal Security Service.

Judge Pavlo Slobodianiuk is considering the petition of the prosecutor of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office. Dmytro Koziura and his lawyer are present in the courtroom.

The prosecutor intends to request the court to impose on Koziura a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of two months without the right to be released on bail.

Detention of Dmytro Koziura

As a reminder, on 12 February 2025, SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk personally detained Dmytro Koziura, Head of the SSU Anti-Terrorist Centre Headquarters.

The detained official was served a notice of suspicion under Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

