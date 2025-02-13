Latest "Valdai" radar systems destroyed near Moscow - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. VIDEO

On the night of 7 February, a massive explosion occurred in the city of Dolgoprudny near Moscow on the territory of military unit 52116.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The explosives destroyed two Russian Valdai radar systems designed for round-the-clock automatic detection and counteraction to UAVs. This is the latest development of the Russian military-industrial complex - the first model in its class to be adopted by the army of the aggressor state of Russia," the statement said.

The DIU noted that the military unit where the explosions occurred is responsible for the security of the airspace over Moscow.

