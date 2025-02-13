ENG
Russians attacked Kramatorsk with GABs: they hit private sector, 3 people were wounded (updated)

Consequences of enemy attack on Kramatorsk

On the afternoon of 13 February, Russian invaders shelled Kramatorsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

"Kramatorsk came under enemy fire - the industrial zone and the private sector.

We are investigating the consequences. All relevant services are working," he said in a statement.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russians had launched GABs in the direction of Kramatorsk.

Read more: RF FAB strike on Kramatorsk: number of wounded increased to 12, over 50 high-rise buildings damaged

Update.

Preliminary, three people were wounded in a Russian army strike on the private sector of Kramatorsk on the afternoon of February 13, Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the city's military administration, told Suspilne Donbas by phone.

Author: 

Kramatorsk (368) Donetsk region (4551) Kramatorskyy district (592)
