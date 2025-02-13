Russians attacked Kramatorsk with GABs: they hit private sector, 3 people were wounded (updated)
On the afternoon of 13 February, Russian invaders shelled Kramatorsk.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko.
"Kramatorsk came under enemy fire - the industrial zone and the private sector.
We are investigating the consequences. All relevant services are working," he said in a statement.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russians had launched GABs in the direction of Kramatorsk.
Update.
Preliminary, three people were wounded in a Russian army strike on the private sector of Kramatorsk on the afternoon of February 13, Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the city's military administration, told Suspilne Donbas by phone.
