Russians are trying to make forced crossing of Oskil River in small groups on rubber boats – Khortytsia OSGT

Russian occupation forces continue to try to make a forced crossing of the Oskil River, trying to cross it in small groups on rubber boats, in particular in the area of Dvorichna and Terny.

This was stated on TV by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Trehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"There are constant attempts by the enemy to infiltrate in small groups beyond the river in the area of Dvorichna and Terny. They are trying to accumulate some forces in these forest plantations and then launch some active assault operations," said Trehubov.

However, crossing the river is problematic because it is not frozen and can only be crossed by boat. Tregubov noted that these attempts of the occupiers are ineffective due to the difficulties with the crossing and the restrictions they have.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy keeps trying to break through the defense south of Bilohorivka and storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the urban areas of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. In the eastern sector, the enemy army lost 910 Russians and dozens of pieces of military equipment over the last day.

