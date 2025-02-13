1 191 12
Umierov: US will continue security assistance to Ukraine, while NATO will increase support commitments
Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has said that the United States will continue to provide security assistance to Ukraine, and NATO will increase its commitment to supporting and training Ukrainian forces.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Umierov during a joint speech with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
"We see that all allies support us. The United States will continue to provide security assistance. NATO will take on more commitments to provide assistance and training," the minister said.
As a reminder, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC), located in Poland, will start operating next week.
