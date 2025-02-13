Umierov talks with Italian Minister Crosetto to discuss strengthening air defence in Ukraine. PHOTOS

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov discussed with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto support for the Ukrainian Defence Forces, in particular, strengthening air defence.

Umierov posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"During 'Ramstein', I had a meaningful conversation with my friend, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto. We discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, in particular, the strengthening of Ukrainian air defence," Umierov said.

Umierov stressed the importance of industrial cooperation between Ukraine and Italy, noting that Ukraine is interested in creating joint projects with Italian defence companies.

"Ukraine is interested in establishing joint projects with Italian defence companies and counts on Mr Crosetto's support to achieve mutually beneficial solutions," the minister wrote.

He added that each aid package from Italy is an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities.

