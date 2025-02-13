2 675 13
Tusk called on political forces and leaders to stop debating war and peace in Ukraine
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called on all political forces and leaders to stop arguing about war and peace in Ukraine and to be united in the face of threats from the East.
According to Censor.NET, Tusk wrote about this in the social network X.
"The international situation is so serious that we cannot afford to argue about our security at home. I call on all political forces and leaders to stop arguing about war and peace in Ukraine and to be united in the face of the threat from the East. Poland, Europe and the entire West need full cooperation and solidarity today," he said in the post.
