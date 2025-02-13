Active fighting for control continues in area of Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway – "Khortytsia" OSGT
Active fighting continues in the area of the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway in Donetsk region with varying results, and there is no clear control there.
According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT Viktor Trehubov.
There are active battles ongoing there. There is no clear control over the highway or the surrounding settlements because direct clashes are taking place with varying outcomes. Ukrainian troops are regaining positions in certain directions, while Russian forces are trying to advance and entrench themselves, holding on to small settlements or individual positions within them," Trehubov reported.
He added that the area near the front is part of the Pokrovsk direction. The main vector of attacks in this area is directed closer to the administrative center - Pokrovsk. "That is, the battle for Pokrovsk is going on, it is quite active. It is moving to the south and southwest," Trehubov summarized.
