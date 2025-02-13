Kyiv has allocated UAH 5 billion to help military this year and handed over 2600 drones – Klytschko

In just over a month and a half this year, Kyiv has allocated UAH 5 billion from its budget to help the military. In particular, it has already handed over 2600 drones to the defenders.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the beginning of 2025, the capital has already allocated 5 billion hryvnias to help the military. During this time, more than 2,600 drones of various types have been sent to the front: FPV, Mavic (day and night), Pegasus bombers, as well as electronic warfare systems," Klytschko said.

The mayor added that the capital's community has also equipped a school for controlling FPV drones.

He emphasized that Kyiv would continue to support the soldiers, both at the expense of the budget and with charitable assistance.

Earlier, Vitalii Klytschko said that in 2024, the capital allocated UAH 10 billion from the city budget to help the military. The Kyiv mayor also emphasized that in 2025, the support of the capital's defenders from the community will be no less than last year.