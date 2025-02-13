If Putin continues his aggression, US military will have to fight – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Russia is allowed to continue its aggression, it could lead to a war not only in Ukraine but also in Europe, where the US military will have to take part in hostilities.

The head of state said this during a visit to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, Censor.NET reports.

"And if there is a quick invasion, and if there is, it will be quick, your military will fight," Zelenskyy said, commenting on his meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The Head of State also emphasized that the issue of war and peace cannot be assessed solely in terms of profitability or financial benefits.

"You know, financiers say: what are the profits? Yes, interests?" And I tell him: just save the lives of your people. Because there are about 100 thousand American troops in Europe. They will simply fight. And not everyone will survive, because it's a war, and because they are Russians. I think it's dangerous," Zelenskyy summarized.

