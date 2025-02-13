If Poroshenko transfers his money to state budget, sanctions will be lifted – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained the reason for the NSDC's sanctions against the fifth president and leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko.

He said this during a visit to the Khmelnytskyi NPP, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to him, the sanctions were allegedly imposed because of the withdrawal of billions of hryvnias during the war.

"I'm just surprised that financial monitoring hasn't shown us anything before. I didn't see it, and it's hard to say how it was before me. Now the Security Service and financial monitoring are showing billions. And all these people, Medvedchuk and Poroshenko, are partners in this case, but I don't want to blame them, it's the courts that do that. It's not like someone is behind bars because of sanctions. Sanctions are restrictions on the use of certain money that was earned in this illegal way," Zelenskyy explained.

In addition, he said that he had information about alleged money laundering through funds that helped the Ukrainian army.

According to Zelenskyy, the money from the funds was transferred to members of his party.

The Ukrainian president added that he would lift the sanctions on one condition: the withdrawn funds would be returned to the Ukrainian budget to support the Armed Forces.

The Security Service of Ukraine has commented on the introduction of sanctions by the National Security and Defence Council against Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Hennadii Boholiubov, Kostyantyn Zhevaho, Petro Poroshenko and Viktor Medvedchuk.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

"The proposals for the imposition of sanctions were submitted to the NSDC for consideration in view of the existing threats to the state security, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as the creation of obstacles to sustainable economic development by the above-mentioned persons.

Most of these sanctioned persons are currently involved in criminal proceedings under pre-trial investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine or other law enforcement or anti-corruption agencies," the statement said.

The Security Service noted that Poroshenko and Medvedchuk had previously been notified of suspicion of high treason, assistance to a terrorist organisation and other articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, while acting as President, the high-ranking official made Ukraine energy dependent on Russia and the leaders of the pseudo-republics controlled by Russia.

Based on the SSU materials, Kolomoiskyi was served a notice of suspicion of money laundering, misappropriation of property, etc.", the statement concluded.

Sanctions against Poroshenko

On 12 February 2025, according to media reports, the National Security and Defence Council decided to impose sanctions on Petro Poroshenko.

Subsequently, "ES" leader Poroshenko commented on the imposition of sanctions against him.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions against, among others, the fifth President Petro Poroshenko.