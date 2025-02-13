There was no Russian aggression against Ukraine from 2016 to 2020 – Hegseth

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that Russian aggression against Ukraine allegedly did not happen during the first term of US President Donald Trump.

The head of the Pentagon said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "reacts to force."

According to him, Putin invaded Crimea in 2014, and it happened "not during the presidency of Donald Trump."

"There was no Russian aggression in the four years from 2016 to 2020. In 2022, Vladimir Putin committed aggression against Ukraine. Again, not while President Trump was president of the United States," Hegseth added.

The Pentagon chief noted that any suggestion that Trump is doing anything other than negotiating with Russia from a position of strength is wrong.

"We have the perfect bargainer at the table from a position of strength to deal with both Vladimir Putin and Zelensky," Hegseth added.