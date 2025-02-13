Keith Kellogg, an aide to US President Donald Trump and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, believes that Ukraine will not return to the borders of 2014.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Because President Zelenskyy has already said this, and I think Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was right. There will be no return to the 2014 borders, to the situation before the Russians entered Crimea. That is clear. So I think some kind of agreement on a potential loss of territory will be needed. But look, it doesn't have to be formally recognized," the Trump aide said on Fox News.

According to Kellogg, a similar situation occurred with the Baltic states when the Soviet Union seized them.

"There was something called the Welles Declaration. We never said that the Soviets owned those countries; we said they were simply under domination," Kellogg explained.

At the same time, he emphasized the need for a real, stable, long-term peace. According to Kellogg, this will largely depend on the Europeans.

"It is happening right next to them. It is in their interest. But that's one of the reasons we're here in Munich—to talk to top leaders, foreign ministers, prime ministers, and presidents, to ensure they understand this and are part of the agreement we are beginning to negotiate, or that the president is starting to shape," Kellogg said.

Earlier, Kellogg said that the settlement of the war between Russia and Ukraine should be approached pragmatically.