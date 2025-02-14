Afghan refugee drives into crowd in Munich, at least 30 people injured

On the eve of a security conference in Munich, Afghan refugee Farhad Noori, drove into a crowd at high speed. At least 30 people were injured, some of them seriously. Police detained the attacker.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports.

The attack took place on the eve of the Munich Security Conference, a key international event attended by high-ranking officials, including US Vice President J.D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the police, a white car approached law enforcement officers accompanying a demonstration of striking workers, then accelerated sharply and crashed into people. At least 30 people were injured in the attack, some of them critically.

Read more: "History will be made" at Munich conference, - Sikorski

"The police opened fire with one shot, but it is unclear whether the driver was wounded. He was detained on the spot. Munich's General Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the attacker was 24-year-old Afghan refugee Farhad Noori," the statement said.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said that Noori had previously been prosecuted for drug and theft offences. His asylum application was rejected, but he remained in the country because of the security situation in Afghanistan, Herrmann said.

Read more: Murderer of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl Valeriia sentenced to life in Germany