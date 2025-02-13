"History will be made" at Munich conference, - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes that negotiations with the Trump administration at the Munich conference will be decisive.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

‘US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that he will come to Munich. I expect that the US Vice President, Special Representative Kellogg, will be there, so it will be a very important conference where history will be made,’ the minister said.

According to Sikorski, there is no better guarantee of continental security than close transatlantic cooperation.

‘But Europe has to do more and more for its own defence. I sincerely believe that we can work together with the United States to develop mutually beneficial rules of dialogue on both security and trade policy,’ he explained.

The Foreign Minister said that Poland will steadfastly seek to increase military support for Ukraine and continue sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, as well as do everything to strengthen the role of Europe.

‘A strong Europe equals a strong United States of America and the transatlantic alliance. We should share not only our values, but also most of our interests, and together we can successfully confront the challenges posed by authoritarian regimes,’ he concluded.

