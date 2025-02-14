Russian Ministry of Defence reports downing 50 drones: explosions occurred in number of regions

On the night of 14 February, Russian air defence forces shot down 50 drones over 4 regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

"Last night, regular air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 50 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 41 UAVs - over the territory of Belgorod region, 5 UAVs - over the territory of Voronezh region and four UAVs - over the territory of Rostov region," the statement said.

Watch more: Russians claim massive attack on Lipetsk region: allegedly, drones attacked metallurgical plant. VIDEO