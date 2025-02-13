Russians claim massive attack on Lipetsk region: allegedly, drones attacked metallurgical plant. VIDEO

On the night of 13 February, the Lipetsk region suffered a massive drone attack. Air defence was operating in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

"The region has suffered a massive UAV attack. Air defence and suppression systems are being deployed," said Governor Igor Artamonov, adding a few minutes later that power was cut off in several districts of Lipetsk.

According to local residents of Lipetsk, at least 12 explosions were heard in the industrial part of the city.

Artamonov said that the wreckage of the drones fell on the territory of the Lipetsk station, and an employee of the company was injured. She was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The aeration station is located in the same industrial zone in the south of Lipetsk as the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant. Some Russian media outlets have noted that it was the target of the attack. They also assume that the drones could have attacked a tractor factory in the town of Gryazi, near Lipetsk.

