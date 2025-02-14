Trump would like to return Russia to G7

US President Donald Trump has called the exclusion of the Russian Federation from the G7 a ‘mistake’.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Voice of America.

"I would like to bring them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out. Look, it's not about whether you like Russia or not. It was the G8," he said.

The US president also believes that Putin ‘would also like to return’ to 'the G8'.

"Obama and a couple of other people have made a mistake, and they kicked Russia out. It's quite possible that if it was the G8, you wouldn't have had problems with Ukraine," the White House chief said.

As a reminder, Russia was expelled from the Group of Seven in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea and the start of the war in eastern Ukraine.

The G7 is an informal international club that brings together the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Japan, and the United States. When Russia participated in the group in 1997-2014, it was called the 'Group of Eight' (G8). Russia was expelled from the G7 after the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Read more: Peace through strength - this is message to be sounded at Munich Security Conference, - G7 ambassadors